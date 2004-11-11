At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, the guns of Europe fell silent. Today we remember the Veterans who have fought for freedom and we remember the boys who laid to rest in Flanders Field.

IN FLANDERS FIELDS the poppies blow Between the crosses row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields.