Voting is underway for the 2004 Weblog Awards, brought to you by Wizbang. There are categories for every type of blog under the sun. You're allowed to vote once a day, every day until voting closes, so I encourage everyone to check it out.

If you're interested, my own blog, though nominated, was not a finalist, but I did help Kevin sort out some of the nominations and prepare for the voting. It's a fun project, and I hope everyone will help get out the vote. After all, we don't want the left to steal this election.

Or something like that.