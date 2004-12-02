2004 Weblog Awards
Voting is underway for the 2004 Weblog Awards, brought to you by Wizbang. There are categories for every type of blog under the sun. You're allowed to vote once a day, every day until voting closes, so I encourage everyone to check it out.
If you're interested, my own blog, though nominated, was not a finalist, but I did help Kevin sort out some of the nominations and prepare for the voting. It's a fun project, and I hope everyone will help get out the vote. After all, we don't want the left to steal this election.
Or something like that.