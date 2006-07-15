Ugh. The facts are rather interesting. 32 messages a day?! I average that many an hour. It's ridiculous. And not spam emails. I get about 100 spam emails a day. No, I get about 32 legit emails every hour during the day almost every day of the week.

50 billion the number of e-mails dispatched every day wordwide; in 2001 the traffic was less than 12 billion

88 per cent of e-mails are junk including about 1 per cent which are virus-infected

32 The average number of e-mail messages received per person per day. This is rising by 84 per cent each year

440 million the number of electronic mailboxes in use, including 170 million corporate ones, growing by 32 per cent per year