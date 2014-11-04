3pm ET today: Q&A at Facebook
I'll be dropping by the RedState Facebook page at 3pm ET today for a Q&A session with RedState readers. Come on by at 3pm and I'll get started taking questionsThe post 3pm ET today: Q&A at Facebook appeared first on RedState.
I’ll be dropping by the RedState Facebook page at 3pm ET today for a Q&A session with RedState readers. Come on by at 3pm and I’ll get started taking questions from the crowd.
Our Facebook page is http://www.redstate.com/RedStateBlog.
The post 3pm ET today: Q&A at Facebook appeared first on RedState.