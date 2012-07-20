I’m live from Austin, TX tonight. I’ll be commemorating the anniversary of Deliverance, which for some reason put Georgia on the map instead of taking it off.

Also, we’ll get into Batman and the politicization of tragedy.

At 7pm ET, Ted Cruz will join me to talk about the state of play in Texas.

Listen live right here and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.

Consider this an open thread.