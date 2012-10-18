81 versus 62 is the Measure of Jeff Landry vs. Charles Boustany, Jr.
The Heritage Action for America (HAFA) scorecard, until the day I get around to doing one, is pretty much the gold standard for conservatism in Congress. The average House Republican has a score of 66%. In Louisiana, thanks to redistricting, Congressme...
The Heritage Action for America (HAFA) scorecard, until the day I get around to doing one, is pretty much the gold standard for conservatism in Congress. The average House Republican has a score of 66%. In Louisiana, thanks to redistricting, Congressmen Charles Boustany and Jeff Landry have been put in a district together. Louisiana has a jungle primary where everyone piles in together on November | Read More »