Ninety miles south of the United States, Cuba is collapsing. The power grid is down. The lights will not come on this morning.

Cuba now says the Cuban diaspora can come home and start and own businesses there. They want that economic investment. It is much like China taking parts of capitalism that left the Communist Party in place.

For his part, President Trump says the Castros and communists can stay in power, but the present president of Cuba must step aside.

In the view of some Trump administration officials, removing Cuba’s head of state would allow structural economic changes in the country that Mr. Díaz-Canel, whom the officials consider a hard-liner, is unlikely to support, one of the people said. If the Cubans agree, it would result in the first major political shake-up arising from talks between the two countries since those began a few months ago.

For many Cubans, that would not be enough. They want an end to the communists. Trump, instead, seems intent on modeling a new Cuba after the Venezuela approach, with a client state reliant on the United States.

Given Cuban spying, complicity with China, etc., that does not strike me as wise. But if it could be a launch pad to replace communism with democracy, it would be a good start.

President Trump, regardless of your views on him, has become one of the most consequential presidents. He is rebuilding the Western Hemisphere as the American Hemisphere and, even now, is working to topple the Iranian regime.

The conventional wisdom is that the whole project is poorly defined and wrongheaded, going against expert consensus. Perhaps, however, the experts are wrong.

Time will tell. For now, the Cubans are lighting their nation by burning down local communist party offices at night, and the regime grows weaker by the day.