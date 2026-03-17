Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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John's avatar
John
38m

My answer often these days on US actions around the world is "If not us, who? If not now, when?"

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Joe Guerriero's avatar
Joe Guerriero
35m

God Bless Donald Trump!

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