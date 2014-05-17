Pat Roberts continues to prove he is Virginia’s third senator. His wife is a realtor there; his car has Virginia tags; he pays more property tax there than Kansas; his primary residence is there; the tax bills for his Kansas rental property go there â€” you get the picture.

Now comes even more.

USA Today is reporting that in the last two years, Pat Roberts, who still claims to be Kansas’s Senator, has only been to Kansas 100 days on Senate travel.

Senate records show Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., spent less than 100 days in his home state using official funds over the course of two years, an issue analysts say could inflame voters as he seeks re-election. Roberts spent official funds to travel to Kansas 26 times over the course of two years, spending a total of 97 days in the state between July 2011 and August 2013, according to Senate spending records.

Oh wait . . . lest you think there might be some personal travel anomaly or something here, let’s check the other senator.

By contrast, the state’s other senator, Republican Jerry Moran, spent official funds to log roughly 475 days in Kansas â€” nearly five times as many as Roberts â€” between July 2011 and August 2013, according to Senate records.

Yeah, Roberts just doesn’t live in Kansas anymore. So why should he be bothered going back?

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