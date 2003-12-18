I think the decision today regarding Padilla was probably right. This 9th Circuit decision, however, is ridiculous.

The issue is over whether the enemy combatants we are holding in Cuba can have access to federal court in California to sue for a writ of habeas corpus. The Court grasps as straws to make the case for the combatants. Throughout the decision there are lines that suggest that the Court just wanted to find a way for the enemies of this country to have access to the courts.

Then, the court goes out on a limb to justifiy personal jurisdiction over Donald Rumsfeld. It was written by the same judge who says the Pledge of Allegiance is unconstitutional. What can you expect.