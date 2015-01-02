Whoever the next president is, he will seek a second term in the year 2020. For the Republicans, they should take advantage of 2020 and tell us with foresight, not with hindsight, what their vision for America is.

In the next year, we could see close to two dozen Republicans go up and down in the polls, rise and fall in media attention and scramble for dollars. They will each go on news ...



Updated: Fri Jan 02, 2015



