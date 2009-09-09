This was not a speech worthy of a national night of media coverage before a joint session of congress.

This was a partisan speech full of rubbing Republicans' noses in his legislative policy preferences.

Americans tonight are suffering pre-traumatic hemorrhoid disorder, knowing Barack Obama's government is about to rape their wallets, destroy their wages, and force government healthcare down our throats.

We were treated to a vainglorious, pompous ass playing politics with healthcare while accuses everyone else of playing politics. And he spent the whole hour lying through his teeth.

Barack Obama has signed on in toto to the Democrats' healthcare plan, including a public option. He said that the plan won't fund abortions. But it will. In fact, the Democrats specifically cut out of the legislation clear language to prevent funding of abortions. Moreso, the Hyde Amendment, which Barack Obama hides behind, would not apply to this legislation because the Hyde Amendment only applies to Department of Health and Human Services appropriations and, get this, the Democrats have decided that healthcare expenditures will not be in the HHS budget. Therefore, abortions will be paid for.

More importantly, Barack Obama said the plan will not cover illegal aliens. This is a lie. Joe Wilson was right. The legislation clearly says it will not fund illegal aliens BUT the legislation also prevents anyone from checking on the citizenship status of any person seeking healthcare. He is trying to have it both ways.

The entire speech from Barack Obama was loaded with half-truths and flat out lies. For example, he said he would not force the government option on anyone. But, the legislation provides an incentive for private employers to shove their employees onto the government plan.

Likewise, the President says individuals will be able to keep their insurance even when the switch jobs. That is not true. According to the Democrats' legislation, if an employee switches jobs, they must get on a government approved plan and then can never get off it.

The President also tried to claim that this $900 billion plan will not add to the deficit. He will pay for it without tax increases he said. He said, instead, he'll save money by reforming present healthcare. Why not do that now? Even so, the Congressional Budget Office says the total savings from stamping out waste, fraud, and abuse would barely be a dent in the overall costs of the legislation.

The President was short on details, high on rhetoric, and much too partisan on this issue. He wants to work across the aisle, but on his terms with a pre-existing failed Democrat plan.

Whatever the President did not accomplish tonight, he waved around the cadaver named Ted Kennedy as a distraction. It is a good thing Ted Kennedy drank as much as he did, because his corpse held up well as Obama dragged it through the aisles of the House of Representatives like Achilles dragging Hector across the plains of Troy. It was a disgusting display of distraction by a man who has staked his Presidency on the destruction of the American healthcare system.

We must help him fail.