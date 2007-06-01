Creative Loafing has a profile up of five bloggers "who matter" in Georgia. They focus on my Peach Pundit activities.

I can't say I'm a huge fan of the picture, but then I don't really care for any of my pictures. I prefer taking pictures of Evelyn. In any event, you can check out the article here.

Here's an excerpt:

Despite its conservative pedigree, Peach Pundit has fans of all political stripes, because reading it is like being plugged into the Gold Dome. Literally.

"I see legislators fighting it out on the blog sometimes," Erickson says, explaining that even though they don't always use their real names, he knows who they are because of the e-mail addresses they use when they comment.

The rivalry between House Speaker Glenn Richardson and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, two early favorites in the race to succeed second-term Gov. Sonny Perdue, is an ongoing soap opera on Peach Pundit.

And some of the conservative Peach Punditocracy's disgust with Sonny Perdue is almost as bad as what you find on liberal websites. At this month's state GOP convention, Peach Pundit encouraged convention-goers to walk out during Perdue's speech.