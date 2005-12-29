I love my in-laws. They are great people. And I love my nieces and nephews. But I am really ready to get back up to DC next week. I need a break from this.

It has been harder than I expected to be able to get things done in one sitting. I've been working at 6am and 12am and other irregular points in between to get everything done I need done without having little fingers smearing the screen and coughing on me in the process.

Arlington, how I long for thee this week. If only Christy could go too so we could both get a break.