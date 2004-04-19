Thank God David Frum is back to help relieve my pessimism and reassure my optimism.

Washington is having a heart attack. We're having some tough times in Iraq -- not exactly an unheard of thing in a war. Not everything is going precisely to plan. That's not exactly unheard of either. Yet the capital is plunging into something close to hysteria.

This week's burst of hyper-ventilating was excited by the new Bob Woodward book. From it, we learn -- well what exactly? That Colin Powell opposed the Iraq war. Knew that. That Powell engaged in sarcastic and dismissive attacks on those who disagreed with him, up to and including the vice president. Knew that too. That the president ordered planning for Iraq operations before he made the final decision to go to war. Assumed that. And so on.