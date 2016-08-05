As World War II wound down, the Allied forces advanced on Berlin from two directions. The Americans, British and French resistance advanced from the west, and Russia from the east. Hitler committed suicide, the war ended and everyone headed home. Except not everyone did.

The Americans, British and French turned around and went home after helping prop up local governments of those who had opposed the Nazis. The Russians never really left. If they did leave, they propped up puppet regimes that the Soviet leaders in Moscow would exterminate if any resistance to Soviet rule cropped up. Instead of restoring democratic rule, the Soviets installed communist regimes.

On March 5, 1946, less than a year after concluding the war, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave one of his most famous speeches at Westminster College in Fulton, MO. He declared, "From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent." Thus began the Cold War. The Soviet Union, it was clear, intended to spread its communist ideology across the world and would work to destabilize the West.

Updated: Fri Aug 05, 2016