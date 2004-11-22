Best of the Web Today contains a piece on soldiers using Metallica, AC/DC, and Sesame Street to drive the terrorists in Fallujah to surrender and talk.

The troops blast Metallica from huge speakers on their Humvees. While I might that that's great (yep, I like em), the pigs of Fallujah do not.

Best of the Web has an even better idea.

This is a great idea, but what would make it perfect would be if the soldiers used music by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and the Dixie Chicks, who've been flamboyantly unsympathetic to the American cause.

Come on now. That would be absolutely perfect. Not only would it drive the pigs of Fallujah crazy, but Barbra, Brue, and the Chicks would go absolutely insane!