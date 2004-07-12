David Freddoso looks at three reasons why he thinks Bush will win -- probably with over 50% of the vote.

Time to make a fool of myself. On June 4, I posted my prediction for the Presidential election on my office wall. I have President Bush carrying 36 states and winning 348 electoral votes. It sounds kind of crazy, and Iâ€™ve felt rather lonely with it for about a month. But after more reading I see that Iâ€™m not the only person on Earth who doesnâ€™t think it will be close.

Number-crunching economists such as Ray Fair and Nigel Gault agree with me. Their econometric models are predicting Bush will take 56% to 58% of the two-party vote. As of this writing, the Iowa futures-traders are slightly less optimistic, but they are valuing the Bush vote share at about 52% of the two-party voteâ€”and that's just two days after John Kerryâ€™s selection of John Edwards as his running-mate. Previously Bush futures have been selling at 60 cents for a $1 contract. He goes on to discuss his three major reasons: (1) The Running Mate; (2) Same Sex Marriage; and (3) It Ain't That Bad Out There.