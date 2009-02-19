We should all be fans of nuclear energy. I am for sure.

But I am deeply concerned that our state legislature is so committed to nuclear energy that they are willing to advance terrible legislation to make it happen.

Right now, Senate Bill 31 (SB 31) is before the State House. The bill would destroy every incentive Georgia Power has to keep costs down on new nuclear power plant construction and would end all incentives to mitigate problems related to the construction.

It would do this by requiring Georgia Power customers to pay for the plant now, instead of the company fronting the money. In effect, Georgia Power customers would be forced into buying a car we had no say in choosing before it's even put together, and would have to pay all the extra charges for overruns too.

Please considering clicking here. If you follow the link and put in your zip-code, you'll get the phone number of your state representative. Please call him and tell him to vote against the Georgia Nuclear Energy Financing Act. There has to be a better way than S.B. 31.

Thanks.