A Christianity Only American Liberals Would Recognize
A friend sent along the following responding to this piece in the Daily Beast about religious liberty. My personal impression is that the piece is deeply shallow, but uses enough fifty cent words to cover that up. Beyond that though, you should go read th
A friend sent along the following responding to this piece in the Daily Beast about religious liberty. My personal impression is that the piece is deeply shallow, but uses enough fifty cent words to cover that up. Beyond that though, you should go read the piece, then come back and enjoy this from my friend: Iâ€™ll try to pick out discrete lines here to respond | Read More »
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