Mark A. Kilmer's "wife assures [him] that 9 out of 10 women are smarter than men." My wife says the same thing. Since Mrs. Erickson and Mrs. Kilmer don't know each other, they must be cooperating in the vast multiwing feminist conspiracy.

This is the same group that puts out commercials like the new Mastercard commercial that portray men as idiots and dolts. All humoursly done mind you, but reinforcing the image of the white man as incompetent. Considering we conquered the world, that's not the case, but white men are the only category of people that the vast minority conspiracy can insult with politically incorrect slurs.