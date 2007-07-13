I've given Congressman Paul a lot of flack for his reprehensible views on 9/11 and Iraq. Nonetheless, a lot of people seem to like the Congressman and want to hear from him.

So, with that in mind, I set out to do a podcast with the Congressman on the campaign trail. A raucous crowd met him in South Carolina and he toured Silicon Valley at the end of the week.

I asked about his opposition to the war, what he thinks of all his online support despite flat lining in the polls, and what his plan would be, were he the nominee, to stop Hillary Clinton.

You can hear the whole interview here.

or listen here: