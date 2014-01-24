A Feminist Role Model for 01/24/2014
In 1904, J.M. Barrie introduced us to Wendy Darling, who went with Peter Pan to Neverland. Now, in 2014, Democrats have conjured up Wendy Davis from Fairy Tale Land. They have made her, a Texas state legislator, their choice for Governor of Texas. Wen...
In 1904, J.M. Barrie introduced us to Wendy Darling, who went with Peter Pan to Neverland. Now, in 2014, Democrats have conjured up Wendy Davis from Fairy Tale Land. They have made her, a Texas state legislator, their choice for Governor of Texas. Wendy Davis filibustered pro-life legislation in Texas while wearing pink sneakers. The press chose to fixate on her Barbie-like looks and pink shoes ...
Updated: Fri Jan 24, 2014