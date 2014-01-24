In 1904, J.M. Barrie introduced us to Wendy Darling, who went with Peter Pan to Neverland. Now, in 2014, Democrats have conjured up Wendy Davis from Fairy Tale Land. They have made her, a Texas state legislator, their choice for Governor of Texas. Wendy Davis filibustered pro-life legislation in Texas while wearing pink sneakers. The press chose to fixate on her Barbie-like looks and pink shoes ...

Updated: Fri Jan 24, 2014