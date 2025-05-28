First, President Trump has pardoned the Chrisleys, reality stars who a jury found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The husband, Todd, is the poster child for avoiding Botox and plastic surgery. They have never expressed remorse and maintained they did not do it. A jury did not believe their denials.

I’m not sure why they should get a pardon other than the Biden Administration led the prosecution. Another dude just got a pardon after showing how much his mom had raised for Trump.

What Biden did to undermine the power of pardons, Trump is just playing off of, but neither should exercise the pardon power so needlessly to benefit those who can raise money for them.

And, frankly, Todd Chrisley needs a few more years in prison to get his face to return to nature.

Second, why didn’t the congressional Republicans embrace the DOGE cuts as part of reconciliation? They could have made the cuts there, saved money, and paid for tax cuts — “pay for” being congressional speak for making the budget math work for a tax cut.

Well, in talking to a senator who wants to go for the DOGE cuts, he said there is a complication. The DOGE cuts are rescissions of currently appropriated money. You and I might see that as something that could be wrapped into reconciliation, but rescissions are handled through a different law to bypass the filibuster.

That law requires the President to send a formal notice to Congress of money to be rescinded. Congress then votes and the Senate vote cannot be filibustered. This senator said there is an argument to be made that rescissions, having their own process, could not be roped into reconciliation without running into problems with the Senate Parliamentarian.

As he noted, Congress does not always operate in common sense ways, but in congressional ways. And, he noted, it is notable that the President’s team never sent a rescission notice to Congress.

Part of the issue, honestly, is that some of the DOGE cuts were overstated. No one wants to take away from what DOGE did in highlighting that. But, in my mind, by not tackling the rescission we are completely taking away from DOGE what it accomplished.

If reconciliation really is not an option, the White House should transmit a rescission package to Congress.

Third, I have an idea for the President. Let the Europeans buy our weapons systems and convey them straight to Ukraine immediately. We would not be funding Ukraine. We would be arming Ukraine. The Europeans would be stepping up their defense spending obligations. We’d be getting the money. And we could use that money to build better stuff. We would be killing several birds with a single stone.

Lastly, if you have not put your home on the multiple listing service (MLS) run by the National Association of Realtors, you probably do not know this. But the Realtors have applied extraordinary pressure on real estate agents to use “primary bedroom” instead of “master bedroom.” This happened after the George Floyd situation in the absurd overcorrection.

The Realtors insist they do not mandate it. They just “encourage” it. “Primary bedroom” is a stupid phrase and realtors should go back to “master bedroom,” which had nothing to do with slavery as idiots claimed after the George Floyd riots and the left’s rush to seize vocabulary.