First, as I mentioned yesterday in the Show Notes and on the radio, the Secret Service disrupted what could have been a major terror attack in New York as the United Nations convened.

A massive server set up with 100,000 SIM cards circled the United Nations within 35 miles of the building. Activated, it was enough to take out cell phones in the area, disrupt communications, and more. John Miller of CNN noted yesterday that his sources were telling him both the Chinese and the Mexican drug cartels seemingly were traced through the system.

Second, I suspect related to this, the President of the United States dramatically shifted his position on Russia and Ukraine late yesterday. The President now says he will keep providing NATO weapons to do with as they want. He also suggested Ukraine could fight and recapture all its territory.

In addition to yesterday’s cell phone incident in New York, it is pretty clear now that the President has decided Vladimir Putin, not President Zelensky, is to blame for the situation. Mr. Trump has always assumed, based on the whispers of those around him, that it was the Ukrainians who didn’t want to end the war. He now believes Russia does not want to end the war.

Mr. Trump just wants a deal, and Putin has no interest in giving him one. So now the President of the United States is recommitted to arming Ukraine.

Third, the American press corps is in such a bubble with the Democrats that perhaps nothing can penetrate that bubble. But the latest Reuters/IPSOS polling should be a wake-up call.

According to the polling, Republicans lead Democrats on the issue of crime by 20 points, immigration by 18 points, foreign conflicts by 12 points, and the economy by 10 points.

But the poll also finds the public thinks Republicans are the better party to deal with political corruption by 6 points, gun control by 4 points, and political extremism by 4 points.