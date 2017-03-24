Last year, when word leaked out that Apple would not be making major design changes to its iPhone 7, Samsung decided to rush to market a new phone with a serious redesign. In rushing the design, the phone forger famous for copying Apple designs failed to test the batteries. The phones caught fire.

Multiple airlines had passengers with combusting phones. It got to the point that flight attendants were telling passengers they were not allowed to have Note 7 phones onboard planes. Eventually, a factory that made the batteries for Samsung caught fire leading one writer to declare it the rare case a figurative garbage fire turned into a literal garbage fire. Samsung has still not quite recovered.

Updated: Fri Mar 24, 2017