There is news to cover, but it should wait this morning. My friend Ed Feulner has died. Ed was the sort of man who you’d call “Dr. Feulner” or “Ed” or “Mr. Feulner” and he didn’t really mind. He was not insulted by the credentialists.

Russell Kirk gave the conservative movement its conviction.

William F. Buckley, Jr. gave the conservative movement its voice.

Edwin J. Feulner, Jr, gave the conservative movement its ideas.

Ed helped start the Heritage Foundation in 1973 and then became its longest serving President and long-suffering servant. Ed believed personnel is policy and set about hiring principled conservatives who would not just elevate the ideas of the right, but zealously guard conservatism as a broad set of ideas that focused on free markets and free peoples.

He understood that, in the genius of this nation, we are a nation of unique individuals created in the image of an Almighty God and from each of us we all have something to learn and letting each of us, individually, thrive by restraining government against us, we could be a more prosperous society.

Ed Feulner knew the limits of ideas and the necessity of family. He knew a narrow band of ideological warriors who loved people could infect those outside the warriors with a love of liberty. He was unafraid to cross party lines to advocate for conservative ideals and he set up an institution willing to battle not just the left, but also Republicans who preached the convictions of the right without actually believing those convictions.

Under Ed Feulner, the Heritage Foundation dominated the right in Washington — it became not just a fortress of ideas, but an oasis of conservative competence in a sea of progressive decay. Late in life, as many on the right drifted into populism, away from conviction, Ed Feulner remained firmly rooted in the ideas of individual liberty and responsibility.

Over the last few years, parts of the conservative movement have moved more towards a defense of Trumpism, whatever it is on whatever day it might be articulated no matter how fleeting it might be. That has included some on the right becoming supportive of the policies they have long rejected like tariffs and government regulation so long as that regulation is against “the other.” The drift towards rudderless charismatic populism is, ironically, possible because of Ed Feulner’s success. The new vanguard of the right now can ask derisively “what has conservatism conserved” because they were either not alive or not politically aware in the age before Ed Feulner and Paul Wyrich started the Heritage Foundation and gave ideas and policies to the conservative movement. Because of Ed Feulner, the conservative movement has not just conserved much, but actually built a great deal and built it from outside of power and in the trenches around a political party that gave and still gives great lip service to the movement’s principles, while, in practice, disdaining it.

Having retired from the Heritage Foundation and its board, a few years ago Ed helped Mike Pence and joined the board of Advancing American Freedom, still dedicated to the proposition that a free society unencumbered by a busy-body government was the best society in which people could thrive.

Ed Feulner was a gentle giant of the right and I am profoundly grateful to have known him. Every lover of liberty in the United States, whether they knew Ed or not, benefited from his willingness to galvanize the right with the ideas that make America great.

The Heritage Foundation’s mission statement reads, “Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.”

That mission was Ed Feulner’s life work, intertwined with a deep faith in the Lord, before whom he undoubtedly now stands as the voice that spoke the world into being says, “Well done.”

“What’s The Point?”

Scottie Scheffler won the Open yesterday. He’s now won three of the Majors in golf. He had a great press conference after winning, but let’s go back to Wednesday of last week when he, the world’s top golfer, really made a profound point. I promise, this is worth listening to even if you are not into golf.