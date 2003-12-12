A Good Idea We Should Go Back To
Is found here
The use of embedded reporters had significant advantages. By living and traveling with military units, embedded reporters could not only report individual news stories, but could also weave a coherent and accurate narrative of how the war was affecting the unit to which they were assigned. This macro-examination could then be compared with similar examinations from other embedded reporters about their units, thus presenting a more accurate view and analysis of the American and coalition military effort as a whole.
Bring back the embeds (No Michael Jackson, not in-beds).