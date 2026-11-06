Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
28m

In 2015 I experienced first hand what you sometimes call "seal clappers" for then candidate Trump. You couldn't have a discussion with them about policy differences and things you thought your candidate (Ted Cruz for me) did better or had better ideas. No one had a good idea unless it was Trump's idea and they'd shout you down rudely if you wouldn't agree with them.

Tuesday's loss is a direct result of the seal clappers in DC being seal clappers. What we now have to endure for two years is their fault, but they won't be adult enough to take ownership of it. We have two years to get organized, come to Jesus on what the voters communicated Tuesday, and chart a course out of these troubled waters. I for one am ready for the GOP to finally return to Reagan's sharp lines and bright colors of principles and character. I think America is, too. Be safe Radioman.

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Myra Adams's avatar
Myra Adams
14m

The midterm election results are America’s 250th birthday present to itself. A 2nd American revolution against Mad King Donald.

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