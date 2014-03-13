Welcome. It has been a long time since I updated this site and used it as a hub for all my writings, etc. But now is the time. With the success of the radio show, it is time to turn this into a landing page for the show.

From here on out, this site will pull in all my writings at RedState, Creators, etc. as well as all my social media content. From here, you'll also be able to access the radio show. You'll be able to sign up soon for emails on the show, action alerts, etc.

This is a work in progress, but it is working. I'm exciting. It is only going to get bigger.