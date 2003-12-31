Keith Burgess-Jackson has a fairly philosophical looke at Bush's critics, most of whom would rather attack Bush than discuss whether or not the war is morally justified.

The point I've been trying to make all these months is that we should focus on the war itself (the act) and not (solely) on the motives, beliefs, intentions, or reasons of President Bush. These latter bear on his character and ultimately on his worth as a person, but they have nothing (literally) to do with whether the war he waged is morally justified. That President Bush's critics can't see this dumbfounds me. They seem unable or unwilling to address the morality of the war directly. Shouldn't we be having a discussion of the morality of war? Doesn't the war in Iraq provide the perfect occasion for us to do so?