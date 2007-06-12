On January 17, 2007, the Telegraph quoted Noble Investment Group spokesman Maurion Zimmerman thusly:

Noble Investment Group has been leaning toward Sheraton ever since the investment group has been involved with the hotel project, spokesman Muarion Zimmerman said. Other possibilities had been Marriott or Hilton.

â€œWe just decided Sheraton would be the best move,â€ Zimmerman said, adding that it seemed to fit the Macon market. The problem is that, despite this representation, the competing hotel group wanting to build across the street from the Coliseum had an exclusive agreement with Sheraton.

In other words, at the time Noble Investment Group said it was going with Sheraton, it was a contractual impossibility for them to go with Sheraton.

Now, it seems, they have it in writing from Marriott International, Inc. that Marriott will go along with the hotel deal. It's a shame really. Had they gone with Hilton, perhaps Paris would come to town and woo tourists and sightseers.

By the way, I've set up a site called Kill the Hotel to cover candidates in Macon and how they would vote on this hotel scheme.