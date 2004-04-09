Chris Matthews, allowing a partisan hack job by "9/11 victims," allowed one of them to get away with this:

The only thing you have left at the end of the day is your integrity. And, clearly, [Rice] had all the warnings she needed. She should have told the president, even if she was unsure. It's the president's responsibility to really protect and serve this nation. He's the commander in chief.

And on the morning of 9/11, even when the nation was fully under attack, our nation didn't have a military response until after the Pentagon got hit. That was a full hour-and-a-half after the first plane was known hijacked. How is that possible? Wow. The sheer enormity of the stupidity of that statement boggles my mind. I turned on the TV after the first plane hit. The report was that it was a Cesna. I remember thinking that the damaged seemed too much, but I'd believe it.

Then the Pentagon and 2nd tower got hit. We realized it was something major.

These four women who go around complaining about the President sound increasingly shrill and partisan -- much like the 9/11 Commission.

So, what was our military response? We attacked the attackers where they lived. We sent them on the run. We shut down alliances and ousted a dictator who had the power to forge the alliances into something even worse.