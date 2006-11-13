This has got to be one of the funniest things I've read in a long, long time.

Other bloggers helped to uncover alleged voting abuses through the day â€” Red Stateâ€™s Eric Erickson (who dropped his pseudonym last night and let it be known that he is really a she, Victoria Gardner Coates, a professor of Italian renaissance art history) pointed to a video that purportedly depicts a poll observer being blocked from a voting station.

Just to be clear, my real name is Erick Erickson and, while Ben and others thought it really was a pseudonym when I first started at RedState, it is in fact my birth name (well, technically, I'm Erick-Woods Erickson, but still).