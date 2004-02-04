I'm trying to respond to some objections in discovery.

I truly despise lawyers who object because something is "too broad, too vague, and too burdensome." The standard litany is not an objection, it is a delay and harassment. If you truly think something is too broad, vague, or burdensome, tell me why dammit! I'd likely be willing to modify my request.

The reason I'm request what I'm requesting is because I have no clue what all you have. I'm willing to work with you to advance the case. Obstruction does not help your client and it pisses me off.

So far I'm batting one thousand in getting judges to agree with me when you only cite the litany. So be forewarned.

Oh, and while you're at it, give me a privilege log.