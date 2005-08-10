Miss Ellie has died.

Barbara Bel Geddes, the winsome actress who rose to stage and movie stardom but reached her greatest fame as Miss Ellie Ewing in the long-running TV series "Dallas," has died. She was 82.

This is one of those where I thought she had been long dead. Who knew. You really should read the obituary. While I grew up knowing her from Dallas, I did not know she had such an illustrious career.

For example, Ms. Bel Geddes was the original Maggie in the broadway production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," a role made famous by Elizabeth Taylor.