First, I got back from Louisiana last night. My dad is recovering. My wife is recovering. I’ll get more sleep this weekend. I’m giving a speech in Las Vegas and then going to stick around to hit golf balls and sleep. Thanks again for all the kind notes and the prayers.

Now, I want to briefly touch on an angle with this Heritage situation, and I hope all sides pay a bit of attention here.

My personal theory on why the Heritage/Tucker Carlson situation happened and metastasized is because a group of young men who grew up in the conservative movement as, mostly, social conservatives, have become ascendant in the movement and have embraced figures like Tucker because so many of those the young men are replacing abhor Tucker. They wanted to rub the noses of those they replaced in both their ascendancy within the movement and leadership in the movement with the views of a guy like Tucker and others.

Frankly, part of the rise of the NatCon movement many of these men come from is because they worked at right-of-center think tanks with a lot of people who treated really committed social conservatives as a bit of a freak show. The reaction by the young men, once in charge, was not just to double down on social conservativism, but to conclude they could use government as a vehicle to advance social conservatism.

Having been surrounded by a bunch of damn dirty libertarians who believed in free markets and gay marriage as part of the conservative movement, the young reactionaries are now in charge and, well, reacting to their time underneath the libertarians. Instead of exercising humility and moving on, they are rubbing other people’s noses in their new leadership positions with both the rejection of free market ideals and the embrace of people like Tucker Carlson.

And let’s be really clear here — a good portion of the upper echelons of the conservative movement gave a lot of lip service to traditional values and life, but really did not care for those issues. We are witnessing a reaction to that right now.

The Carlson bit finally caught up to them this past week. It seems pretty clear from Kevin Roberts’ interview with Dana Loesch that he really hadn’t been paying attention to Carlson, but was rather relying on the young men of the movement to advise him and guide him right off that cliff.

There’s another side to this, too.

The prior leadership is prone to temper tantrums, too. The sides are not working together, but against each other, often for understandable reasons.

But, as a good example, the Senate Republicans’ revelations about the Arctic Frost investigation are being met with silence from some corners of the right. The Tucker Carlson fans are just using it as an example of the old right not really caring about government abuse or the movement, etc. It would actually be good if some of these groups spoke out against what appears to be serious government overreach. It’d also be helpful for there to be a unified position on impeaching judges like the one who thinks Congress can be forced to fund Planned Parenthood and Judge Boasberg for his various abuses of power.

The prior leaders of the conservative movement did a great job getting judges into office. But some of the judges now in office, put there by the Democrats, really should be impeached.

The reality, however, is that what is happening right now is really about a lack of humility among some of the young men of the right who are now ascendant in the movement, but they lack the maturity and humility that needs to come with that ascendancy. And the other part is the reaction to the newly ascendant from those who used to sit at the table and lead the conversations.