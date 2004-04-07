It looks like California made a good call:

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Tuesday that he would like to make the California Legislature part-time so lawmakers would not have as much freedom to create so many "strange bills."

The Legislature "already doesn't have enough to do," the governor said, adding that full-time status was proving an obstacle to productive, responsible work.

"I want to make the Legislature a part-time Legislature," the governor said. "Spending so much time in Sacramento, without anything to do, then out of that comes strange bills. I like them when they're scrambling and they really have to work hard. Give them a short period of time. Then good work gets done, rather than hanging. That's when they start getting creative with things."