The AP is reporting that CNN admits it overplayed the Dean Scream.

It probably means little now to Howard Dean, but CNN's top executive believes his network overplayed the infamous clip of Dean's "scream" after the Iowa caucuses.

"It was a big story, but the challenge in a 24-hour news network is that you try to keep all of your different viewers throughout the day informed without overdoing it," said Princell Hair, CNN's general manager. Maybe CNN shouldn't be so hard on itself. That was the point of final implosion. It's worth perserving for history.