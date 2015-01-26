In the Politico, David Rogers laments there are no rules now in Washington. Everybody is doing there own thing. Well of course they are.

For the last four years, Democrats have championed the President more and more going it alone. They have watched the President overstep the boundaries of his authority on Obamacare changes, on amnesty, and virtually anything else that suits him.

The Democrats have been apologists for the IRS, for the EPA, and for every other erosion of liberty by the Obama White House.

Only now, when Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

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See Full ScorecardN/A invites an ally to speak before Congress are people crying foul.

This reminds me of the homeless situation. I remember Rush Limbaugh in late December of the year 2000, after the Supreme Court’s Bush v. Gore ruling warning that just after Janunary 20, 2001, the media would suddenly take an interest in homelessness again.

Sure enough, weeks, if not days, after George W. Bush was sworn into office, the New York Times started lamenting the rise of homelessness in America. It was as predictable as this.

Democrats can get away with almost anything under the watchful eye of the press. But when Republicans do it, suddenly it is a scandal.

Actually, it is the logical consequence of Barack Obama choosing to ignore boundaries and propriety. He might as well get used to the Republicans reciprocating.

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