Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Linda Gray
3hEdited

First of all I don’t like Lutnik. Don’t know why just don’t.

Now I’m just throwing this out there, what did Obama do with all of the ammunition that he confiscated. Anyone remember?

And as far as convicting someone on allegations, wasn’t Trump impeached twice on allegations?

Mr. Erickson I know you are right. When the democrats get back in power all the sh….t is going to hit the fan and probably worse. You always need to be careful what you wish for Mr. President. Our government is not by the people, for the people anymore. It’s which party can sick it to the other party.

I also believe like Senator Rand Paul that the fed needs to be audited maybe every year or two.

Dennis
3h

I would have to say that if you've potentially committed mortgage fraud and you have a role in the national banking industry then you need to be removed from activity until it is investigated. Fired? If you want evidence then perform investigations while the person is on emergency placement, unable to continue the role they had. Some jobs I believe it's clear require a level of character Cook clearly doesn't seem to have.

