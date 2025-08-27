I think the Federal Reserve is unconstitutional.

There are three branches of government: the legislative, the executive, and the judicial.

Congress is singularly the legislative.

The President is singularly the executive.

The Supreme Court presides over a judiciary, which is then created by Congress.

Those are the branches of government.

The Supreme Court, just a few months ago in Trump v Wilcox, 605 U. S. ____ (2025), noted that “The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States.” It was a notable statement because the case at hand involved the National Labor Relations Board and had nothing at all to do with the Federal Reserve.

In her dissent, Elana Kagan noted the very logic that applies to firings on all these other boards applies to the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve must be in one of the three branches of government.

However, a majority of the United States Supreme Court has routinely given a pass to the Federal Reserve, and it seems, with Wilcox, the Court is signaling the Federal Reserve’s structure will be allowed.

If that is the case, and, frankly, that is better for economic stability than letting the whims of politicians control the money supply, then we need to think about the long game.

Donald Trump has purported to fire Lisa Cook for cause.

The cause is mortgage fraud.

While I maintain we should presume innocence, as it is a bedrock proposition in the United States, a trial is not needed to fire Lisa Cook.

But should we not have more than an allegation? Because right now we have just an allegation. We have documentation to back up the allegation, but if Obama or Biden did similarly, would you trust them that the documentation is real and accurate?

Lisa Cook appears to have engaged in mortgage fraud. But is it real? We actually do not know. We just presume because we trust our tribe, not the other tribe. But there has to be a standard applicable to both sides.

To be frank, she never should have been placed on the Federal Reserve, but Biden championed diversity over competence. See e.g. Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Undoubtedly, the Federal Reserve has treated Cook specially because she is the first black female on the Federal Reserve. We should not be deferential to her, but we should also demand more than just an allegation for a firing.

We just went through multiple years of the left trying to disqualify Clarence Thomas, Sam Alito, and other members of the Supreme Court with mere allegations. But for their lifetime tenures, they would have been driven from their jobs over mere allegations.

Part of the right has embraced the victimhood mentality of the left and insists the left has already done this sort of thing to the right, so this is payback. Emotion and revenge are terrible governing principles, but I also cannot find where a Democrat ousted a member of the Federal Reserve over just allegations or at all.

These precedents matter.

Strip away the emotion. If President Newsom could pull documents out alleging a crime by a Trump appointee to the Federal Reserve, he could just fire the person “for cause” just like Trump is doing now. The independence of the Federal Reserve would collapse.

Too many people on the right are nursing grudges and grievances and elevating emotions over sound reason. Governance is a long game with no such thing as a permanent majority. Unfortunately, too many people want their ears tickled these days and ear tickling gets more traffic and clicks than reasonable thought.

This goes beyond the Federal Reserve.

If President Trump continues to take stakes in American businesses citing national security grounds, we are a decade from a Democrat President demanding a stake in American firearms and ammunition manufacturers over national security concerns. Then watch them use their shareholder clout to begin restricting access to firearms and ammunition.

Why can’t they?

President Trump is getting voting shares of stock in Intel. He says he won’t use them to vote. But what is to stop President Buttigieg/Harris/Newsom? Trump cannot bind them not to vote. We have driven ESG and DEI out of corporate America. Why can’t the next President work with BlackRock, Vanguard, and others to bring it back by leveraging voting shares of stock?

The Trump Administration insists there is an ammunition shortage in the country. Surely an influx of cash in exchange for stock would help the ammo makers build bigger factories and make more ammo. Why can’t a future President then use the leverage of stock ownership to push the companies into restricting civilian sales? Don’t look now, but Howard Lutnik is already suggesting the government should take equity in other defense contractors.

They absolutely could, and the Trump Administration is opening the door.

We’re playing short-term politics here for big, splashy political wins now that will hurt us in the future.

If Lisa Cook has committed mortgage fraud, Trump should fire her. But the allegation alone cannot be sufficient, or we will see Democrats dig deep enough and broad enough against Republican nominees to the Federal Reserve to reciprocate with mere allegations.

It is possible to stack up wins, but not play smart. We need to play a long game wisely because one day voters will put the Democrats back in power. Both sides continue to convince themselves that the other side will never win again. And they always wind up winning eventually.

