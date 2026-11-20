In 2028, the Republican Party will be defending 19 seats in the United States Senate. They need six more seats to take back the Senate in addition to holding those 19. That will be a virtually impossible task.

They will have a shot at taking back the House. Conservatively, they could at least definitely narrow the margin against the Democrats.

Republicans lost the Georgia State House by about 1600 votes and the Texas State House by slightly less than 10,000 votes. They will want to try to take those back in the run-up to gubernatorial races in 2030 that will set the parameters for redistricting. If the GOP cannot take back those Governors’ Mansions in 2030, the GOP is well and truly screwed for a while.

The United States Supreme Court will have two conservative members turning eighty years old, with a Senate in the hands of Democrats.

The top of the ticket will matter.

In the history of the American Republic, only four vice presidents have ever won election from the vice presidency directly into the presidency: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren, and George H. W. Bush.

In the last one hundred years, 100% of vice presidents who sought their party’s presidential nomination from the vice presidency got the nomination. Only one of them went on to win the general election: George H. W. Bush.

Since 1933, only 5 of 15 vice presidents have won general elections — two of them became presidents due to the death of their incumbent president: Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson.

Richard Nixon lost his race to replace Eisenhower, but later won against Hubert Humphrey, the sitting Vice President to Lyndon Johnson.

George H. W. Bush won to replace Ronald Reagan and then lost his second term.

Joe Biden won, but sat out a term without having run directly after Obama’s tenure, and Obama’s former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, wound up losing to Donald Trump.

Vice President Al Gore gets an asterisk in that he won the popular vote in 2000, like Clinton in 2016, but lost the Electoral College.

Again, while only 5 of 15 have gone from the vice presidency to the presidency, only one went straight from the one to the other via an election.

With the Democrats capable of getting to sixty seats in the Senate in 2028, which could bypass the filibuster, and with the need for the GOP to make inroads in the House and gains in state legislatures in Texas and Georgia, and given the history of vice presidents only succeeding their presidents four times in American history and only once in the past 190 years, is J.D. Vance really the best choice for 2028?

Frankly, is anyone directly connected to the Trump Administration the best choice?

Given history, the GOP might want to go find a Governor who can put some distance between him or herself and Donald Trump to increase the odds of a competitive 2028 race.