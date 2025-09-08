I am a coffee snob. I do not like Starbucks. There is a coffee roaster in Smyrna, GA named Rev Coffee and my wife and I get a five pound bag of light roast whole beans from that shop. We have a fancy coffee pot that grinds the beans and makes my perfect cup of coffee. When we travel, we take the coffee machine with us.

Trump supporters, stick with me on this for the payoff. I promise you’ll like it.

A few months ago, the five pound bag of coffee cost about $100.00. Today, the same coffee is $160.00 because of tariffs. Between coffee and bananas, Democrats have a compelling ad for the midterms.

But y’all, I think the GOP has a more compelling one.

A progressive judge in Charlotte, NC let a mentally ill person out of jail. The person had been in and out of jail and the progressive judicial revolving door let the person out again and again.

Iryna Zarutska, a twenty-three year old Ukrainian refugee riding public transportation, is now dead after Decarlos Brown murdered her. He stabbed her to death on a bus a light rail train. The Russians did not kill her. An American who should have been locked up killed her.

Brown has been charged with murder, and his attorney has filed a motion to have his competency evaluated. Brown was also arrested back in January and was charged with misusing 911. In July, a motion has been filed in that case to have his competence evaluated. Brown has 14 previous court cases in Mecklenburg County. He was sentenced to six years in North Carolina prison after convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny in Mecklenburg County in 2015. The convictions were for two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to jail records.

He had 14 previous cases and more than a dozen convictions for crimes.

Progressives convinced Americans to get rid of three-strikes laws and this violent felon murdered someone.

Progressives tell us we cannot get rid of crime and compare speeding and jay walking to rape, murder, and robbery. Progressives insist we cannot solve the problem without banning guns. They have given up and Americans and others are dying. The data suggests that in each city, it is a few hundred repeat offenders causing most of the crime. Why aren’t they all locked up in perpetuity?

Because the murderer is a black man and the victim is white, the national press corps has chosen to avoid covering the story. Remember, the bulk of media bias is in the stories the press chooses not to cover. Were the victim black and the murderer white, we’d be in for multi day lectures about race in America.

This story must be covered.

I suspect most Americans would rather bananas and coffee be more expensive than to get murdered by a man progressive judges and district attorneys have repeatedly let out of prison.

It’s the economy, stupid, unless you convince Americans it’s the crime.

Trump can start by working with Republicans to clean up cities in Republican controlled states. Show what is possible.

Combine that with multiple interest rate cuts by the Fed this year, which will cause the economy to speed up, plus the redistricting efforts by the GOP, and we could very well see the Democrats blown out of the water in the midterms.

The GOP message on crime combined with a resurgent economy due to interest rate cuts could dominate the Democrats’ counter-messaging next year.