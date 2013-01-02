A New Agenda
As we start the new year, it is sad to see so many Republicans patting themselves on the back, Grover Norquist included it seems, saying, “It’s ok, it really was a tax decrease because it is Tuesday.” The one pledge to rule them all g...
As we start the new year, it is sad to see so many Republicans patting themselves on the back, Grover Norquist included it seems, saying, “It’s ok, it really was a tax decrease because it is Tuesday.” The one pledge to rule them all got obfuscated away conveniently and it is time to move on to a new agenda for the Republican Party. We are | Read More »