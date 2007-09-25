This may mean I never get another comment, but I cannot and will not have anyone comment on this site who embraces the Protocols of the Elders of Zion as a legitimate work.

There is no room in any civil discourse in the modern era for that. The proven forgery has been a source of anti-semitism since the turn of the 20th century and was a source of justification for the Holocaust, the purges of the Soviet Union, and the current Arab atrocities against the Jewish people around the world.

That anyone outside of a Nazi or Arab would dare to give any legitimacy to that work disgusts me beyond measure.