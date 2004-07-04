This quote just futher reiterates the John Kerry farce:

"Considering that Dick Cheney got five deferments from the military to avoid seeing combat, he's the last person who should be attacking Vietnam vet John Kerry's commitment to the flag. At the end of the day, if George Bush and Dick Cheney want to base their campaign on shrill political attacks, they will do so at their own peril..." says Phil Singer in statement to ABC News' Karen Travers...

Uh, Mr. Singer, Cheney didn't question Kerry's committment to the flag he burned. He just said he has the most liberal record of any member of the Senate. That's what the non-partisan National Jounral says.