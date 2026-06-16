Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tucker Scofield's avatar
Tucker Scofield
8h

I am so p*ssed about this agreement that I can't see straight! SOLD OUT by the one guy everyone said was unbeholden to either political party, the guy everyone thought would absolutely confront evil and destroy it if threatened! But NO-O-O-O, we're allowing these A-HOLES to charge a fee for using the Straight of Hormuz and giving them 60 days before they even have to THINK about a nuclear deal!! And how the absolute ^*%$# is it that we're giving them ANOTHER $300 billion??? I am OVER this 3D chess BS, guys. If Trump had spent even a FRACTION of the time focusing on Iran as he did the UFC fight on the South lawn, this would've never happened!!

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ConservaPublican's avatar
ConservaPublican
8h

So he wasn’t playing 4-D chess after all. He was just being played.

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