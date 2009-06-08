Having expected it to be another disaster, I am pleasantly surprised by my home's new tax value.

This yearâ€™s property assessment notices may be about as welcome as visiting in-laws, but like in-laws, they donâ€™t need an invitation.

New Bibb County property values are headed to your mailbox any day now, if they havenâ€™t already arrived. Assessment notices were mailed Friday. The assessed value has barely moved from what it was in 2001.

Put it to you this way, when they did the flawed valuation a couple of years ago, the jump was in excess of $50,000.00. The re-evaluated increase is only a few thousand.

I certainly won't be appealing.