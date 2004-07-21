Okay, my candidates won. Well, I intended to sleep in this morning and then lay in the hammock all day going no further than reaching into the cooler for more beer.

Alas, the geniuses at the newspaper decided the headline should be "Some State Senate Races Too Close To Call."

The first race that was too close to call was, by 10:30 p.m. last night, 55-44. The second, at the same time, was 75-24. Yeah, real close.

So, after much imbibing last night and contemplating a long sleep today, my phone started ringing with people wanting to know what was up. Then I had to go on the radio and explain what was up.

So, now I'm up, the coffee is brewing, and the Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls (the new larger ones) are in the oven. Yum.