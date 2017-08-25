We are seven months into the Trump Administration and have over three years to go. I do not now that the nation can handle three more years like the past seven months. But whether it can or cannot, we should pause for a moment to reflect on the president's agenda. Things are not looking good.

The wall? It is not built. The president is threatening a shutdown to get it funded and Democrats, along with some Republicans, are excited to blame the president, which they will do and get a 2/3 vote to override any veto.

Updated: Fri Aug 25, 2017