I was at a breakfast this morning where Saxby Chambliss and Johnny Isakson mutually loved on each other (don't ask, don't tell). They also heaped love on the immigration bill -- basically saying it was the greatest thing ever in life, even better than sliced bread, but they would wait to decide whether to vote on it, but they sure did think the bill was great in bed, er . . . something like that.

They also â€” Saxby by my count 5 times â€” pointed out that the bill had not yet been written, though by this evening it is in final form.

So, my question â€” if this is the greatest bill every written, why not let us all look at it before voting on it? They're going to file for cloture at 5 p.m. on Monday to cut debate short. Why? If it is so good, why don't you let us have time to look it over and see just how good it is?

Oh, and one more question â€” Saxby, why do you value illegal aliens more than our troops? You too Johnny. Why do you guys and the President value illegal aliens more than the troops? After all, you guys are rushing to get this bill done by Memorial Day, and you've put the funding for our troops on hold to get this bill passed when it was only written today.